LSU Gymnastics soars to victory and breaks record against Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics returned to the Maravich Center on Friday to take on Arkansas in their fourth meet of the season.

The Tigers topped their best in more category than one.

LSU tied their season high vault score of 49.525, secured a season high beam score with a 49.625, and their biggest accomplishment of the night was breaking the program's overall scoring record with a 198.475.

The Tigers shined all night, and they ended the meet in a big way on floor exercise when freshman Konnor McClain led the rotation with a near perfect, 9.975 routine.

The final two gymnasts to take the mat were seasoned veterans who have a history of scoring big, and they did just that.

Senior Haleigh Bryant scored her first perfect 10 of the season on floor, and fifth year senior Kiya Johnson anchored the rotation with a score of 9.975.

Friday's historic win also marked Head Coach Jay Clark's 100th career victory.

LSU will travel to Athens, Georgia to take on the Gym Dawgs next week.