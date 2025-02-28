LSU gymnastics set to compete in Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday night

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU will travel down the road to the Raising Cane's River Center for a road meet against George Washington on Friday night.

The Tigers are 8-2 on the season with a 5-1 record in SEC Play including last Friday night when they defeated No. 9 Kentucky on the road by a final score of 197.200-197.075. The win marked LSU’s first in Lexington since 2017.

George Washington owns a National Qualifying Score of 195.270 heading into the matchup with a season high score of 196.550, which is the highest score any team in the EAGL conference has earned this season.

LSU is undefeated against George Washington with an overall series record of 11-0. This year marks the third straight year that the two teams will meet in the Podium Challenge.

The Podium Challenge between the Tigers and Revolutionaries begins at 6:30 P.M. on Friday in the Raising Cane's River Center.