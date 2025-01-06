Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastics readies to take step up in competition
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team opened up their 2025 season with the second-highest team score in the country and will look to step up in competition this coming weekend in a quad-meet in Oklahoma.
The Tigers took out visiting Iowa State on Friday night with a 197.300-194.100 victory and that season opening score was the second best in the country on opening weekend.
That second highest opening score follows No. 1 Oklahoma, who opened with a 197.550 at the American Gold Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Classic Meet in Nashville.
Now LSU turns their attention to a quad-meet in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where the top ranked Sooners await in a super talented field.
Joining the Tigers and Sooners on Saturday in a televised meet that you can watch on WBRZ-TV will be No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 6 California.
The competition is set for 3 p.m. CT on WBRZ from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
