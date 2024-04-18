78°
LSU Gymnastics headed to National Finals after placing first in semifinals
FORT WORTH, Texas - The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team finished in first place at the semifinals at the NCAA Championships on Thursday.
LSU finished with a score of 198.1125, with No. 3 California following behind at 197.7125. Both will advance to the finals; this will be the Tigers' second straight appearance there and 10th overall.
This is the program's 33rd appearance in the NCAA Championships.
The NCAA Championship Final will air Saturday at 3 p.m. on WBRZ.
