LSU Gymnastics headed to National Finals after placing first in semifinals

7 hours 20 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 12:14 PM April 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

FORT WORTH, Texas - The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team finished in first place at the semifinals at the NCAA Championships on Thursday.

LSU finished with a score of 198.1125, with No. 3 California following behind at 197.7125. Both will advance to the finals; this will be the Tigers' second straight appearance there and 10th overall.

This is the program's 33rd appearance in the NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Championship Final will air Saturday at 3 p.m. on WBRZ. 

