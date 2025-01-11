LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team took on three other highly ranked opponents in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet at the Paycom Center Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers started strong on vault. They were led by freshman Kailin Chio who scored a 9.95 in the anchor spot. LSU had a vault score of 49.450. They trailed in second place behind Oklahoma after the first rotation.

LSU was really strong on the uneven bars. They were led by SEC Bars Champion, Ashley Cowan, who scored a 9.95. The Tigers remained in second place halfway through the meet.

LSU's lowest scores came on balance beam. Haleigh Bryant made her 2025 season debut on the event, but only scored a 9.750 and LSU did not count her score. They were led by Aleah Finnegan in the anchor spot. The senior scored a 9.925.

Finally, LSU came out strong on floor exercise. Finnegan led the Tigers again with a near perfect routine in the anchor spot. Finnegan scored a 9.975, the highest score for LSU on any event of the day.

LSU finished in second place, just .300 points behind Oklahoma who finished first. The Tigers overall score of 197.650 was better than their week one score of 197.300.