LSU Gymnastics advances to Fayetteville Regional finals

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - LSU Gymnastics posts the highest score in the NCAA Regional second round with a 197.800, and they advance to the regional finals.

The Tigers were led by senior Haleigh Bryant on vault that scored a 9.925.

Sophomore Ashley Cowan and sixth-year senior Savannah Schoenherr led the Uneven Bars squad with scores of 9.90.

Konnor McClain ranks third nationally on the Balance Beam and she showed why Thursday night scoring a 9.925.

LSU is ranked first in the nation on Floor Exercise and they proved it to be true with every gymnast scoring a 9.90 or higher on the event.

Aleah Finnegan led the way on floor scoring her third 10.0 on floor of the season.

LSU will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. in the regional finals when they face Arkansas, Kentucky and Minnesota.

The top two teams from the finals will advance to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, TX starting on April 18.