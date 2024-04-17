LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant recognized as top senior in the country

BATON ROUGE - LSU senior gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been nothing short of amazing during her time in Baton Rouge, and the entire country knows it.

The senior was named the 2024 AAI Award Winner Tuesday. The award is voted on by head coaches and given to the top senior gymnast in the nation.

The honor is sometimes called the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics.

Bryant has 31 individual titles this year and 91 in her LSU career. This year, Bryant became the first LSU gymnast to have a perfect ten on every event in one season.

Her team will compete in the National Semifinals on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against Arkansas, Stanford, and California. The top two teams advance to Saturday's finals.