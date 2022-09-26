Latest Weather Blog
LSU gets third straight win, shutting out New Mexico 38-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers get their third straight win, shutting out New Mexico 38-0. The Tigers defense was dominant all night, only giving up 88 total yards of offense.
Offensively, quarterback Jayden Daniels was effective in the first half, throwing for 279 yards, getting the ball out quick and on time. Daniels, though, did not play in the second half after spraining his back. Coach Kelly said Daniels was cleared and should play next week versus Auburn.
The LSU receiving core had their best game led by Malik Nabers with six catches for 65 yards, and Jack Bech with six catches for 43 yards.
Freshmen Harold Perkins got his first start at linebacker for the Tigers and led the team with 8 tackles tonight.
LSU will now go on the road to face Auburn next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
