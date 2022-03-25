LSU forward Tari Eason declares for NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU Forward Tari Eason made it official and declared for the NBA Draft. Eason made the announcement Thursday via Twitter, thanking LSU for his year in Baton Rouge.

The sophomore is projected to be a lottery pick after averaging 16.9 points and 6.6 boards off the bench of the Tigers this season, leading LSU in scoring.