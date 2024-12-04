58°
LSU forward Jalen Reed to miss rest of season with torn ACL
BATON ROUGE - LSU junior forward Jalen Reed will miss the rest of the Tiger men's basketball team's season with a knee injury.
Reed suffered a torn ACL in the first half of LSU's win over Florida State on Tuesday night. The LSU men's basketball team confirmed the injury on social media Wednesday night.
Head Coach Matt McMahon Issues Statement On Status Of Jalen Reed pic.twitter.com/MT2sHeDMwa— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) December 5, 2024
Reed averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds a game in eight games this season.
