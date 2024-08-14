84°
LSU Football unveils new ticket package, will sell wine and beer
BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium is offering a new ticket package to fans including a chance to purchase alcohol inside Death Valley.
According to a news release, the new Skyline Club will feature an all-you-can eat special menu. Wine and beer will be available for an additional cost.
Tickets for the club range from $45 to $120 depending on the game.
The Skyline Club will be open-air seats, located in the south deck of Tiger Stadium.
Below is a view from the Skyline Club seats.
More information for the Skyline Club package can be found at www.LSUtix.net
