LSU Football unveils new ticket package, will sell wine and beer

6 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, August 16 2017 Aug 16, 2017 August 16, 2017 12:25 PM August 16, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium is offering a new ticket package to fans including a chance to purchase alcohol inside Death Valley. 

According to a news release, the new Skyline Club will feature an all-you-can eat special menu. Wine and beer will be available for an additional cost. 

Tickets for the club range from $45 to $120 depending on the game. 

The Skyline Club will be open-air seats, located in the south deck of Tiger Stadium. 

Below is a view from the Skyline Club seats. 

More information for the Skyline Club package can be found at www.LSUtix.net

