LSU football sends nine to NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is back on this year, and LSU has a large group of players heading to the NFL showcase in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nine total Tigers will take to the field in Lucas Oil Stadium to strut their stuff and show that they have what is needed to help one of 32 NFL teams.

Leading the list as most likely to be drafted first amongst the LSU contingent is defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and linebacker Damon Clark. Both Baton Rouge high school players have a chance at being selected in the first round of the draft which starts in late-April.

Along with Clark and Stingley, running back Ty Davis-Price, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., defensive back Cordale Flott, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, offensive lineman Ed Ingram, and kicker Cade York will all take part in the three day event.

The NFL Combine takes place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The event will be covered daily on the NFL Network and ESPN.

LSU’s nine combine invites rank fourth nationally behind only Georgia (14), Alabama (11), and Oklahoma (11).