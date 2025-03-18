76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU football begins second week of 2025 spring practice

Tuesday, March 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU football opened up their second week of spring practice to the media on Tuesday morning. Head Coach Brian Kelly rotated talent on both sides of the ball, showcasing multiple different looks for the Tigers. 

Like many college football programs around the country, LSU has decided to change the format of their annual Spring Game. Fans will be able to attend an open practice inside Tiger Stadium on April 12.

