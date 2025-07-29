83°
LSU football begins fall camp on Wednesday

Tuesday, July 29 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is finally getting back on the gridiron.

The Tigers reported to campus on Tuesday and will begin fall camp on Wednesday. Fourth-year head coach Brian Kelly will speak with the media around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and WBRZ will live stream the press conference on social media.

LSU begins the 2025 season at Clemson on August 30.

