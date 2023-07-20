LSU food pantry receives record breaking donation after fans bought 68,888 shots from Omaha restaurant

BATON ROUGE- There are shelves full of canned food, fruits and vegetables for LSU students who may have a hard time with grocery bills.

To keep the LSU food pantry stocked, donations are needed. This year, LSU fans bought a record breaking 68,888 Jell-O shots from Rocco's Pizza during their College World Series competition and the restaurant is returning the favor.

"This is the largest single donation we have ever had," Brandon Common, the Interim Vice President of LSU Student Affairs, said.

For each shot purchased, $1 went to the food bank of the purchasing fan base—that means LSU's food bank will get a check for nearly $69,000.

With that large amount of food that will presumably be purchased with this donation, Common hopes the food bank will give students one less thing to worry about, as they try to get their degrees.

"This donation will help us continue to help us do the work, and continue to get more food, and higher quality food, so students can hopefully use this as a spring board to be successful," Common said. "At LSU, we are a family and we truly take care of each other."

LSU says the food pantry processed over 21,000 food orders last academic year.