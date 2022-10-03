83°
LSU-Florida to kick off at night in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Tigers will take on the Gators in Gainesville at night on Oct. 15.
The SEC announced Monday that LSU's match-up with Florida will kick off at 6 p.m. and broadcast on ESPN.
Primetime in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/C8IvnApvQi— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2022
First the Tigers, now ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season, will have to take on the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers in Tiger Stadium this weekend. That game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday.
