43°
Latest Weather Blog
New fire chief appointed to Zachary Fire Department, mayor announces
ZACHARY - A new fire chief has been appointed to the Zachary Fire Department, Mayor David McDavid announced on Thursday.
Gordon Lipscomb was appointed following the retirement of former Chief Danny Kimble. The appointment is effective as of Thursday.
Lipscomb has over 21 years of experience in the fire service, McDavid said.
Trending News
“I am confident that Chief Lipscomb is the right person to lead the Zachary Fire Department,” said Mayor David McDavid. “He will move the department into the future while building upon the strong foundation established through his long and distinguished career with the Zachary Fire Department.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
-
Southern football introduces assistant coaches, recaps National Signing Day class
-
BRCC Bears take down visiting Southern-Shreveport on the hardowod