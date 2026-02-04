LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early

BATON ROUGE — LSU students recently received an email ahead of a men's basketball game threatening to take away season tickets from those who leave games early.

The email was sent out ahead of a Jan. 28 men's basketball game against Mississippi State, at which the first 1,500 fans were given miniature replicas of the Shaquille O'Neal statue that stands outside the Pete Maravich Center.

In a bold, italicized sentence, the email said students who leave the game before tip-off would have to scan their ticket upon exit and lose their student tickets for the remainder of the season.

The new rule comes as students have lined up in the hundreds for previous, similar giveaways, hoping to snag a free sweatshirt, bobblehead or other LSU-branded item. Many students have shown up for the giveaways, but not stayed for the actual game.

The LSU men's basketball team went on to lose 80-66 against Mississippi State, which is now 11-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play, making them the No. 13 team in the 16-team SEC. The Tigers, as of Feb. 4, are the No. 14 team in the league with a 14-8 overall record and a 2-7 SEC record.