Latest Weather Blog
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
BATON ROUGE — LSU students recently received an email ahead of a men's basketball game threatening to take away season tickets from those who leave games early.
The email was sent out ahead of a Jan. 28 men's basketball game against Mississippi State, at which the first 1,500 fans were given miniature replicas of the Shaquille O'Neal statue that stands outside the Pete Maravich Center.
In a bold, italicized sentence, the email said students who leave the game before tip-off would have to scan their ticket upon exit and lose their student tickets for the remainder of the season.
The new rule comes as students have lined up in the hundreds for previous, similar giveaways, hoping to snag a free sweatshirt, bobblehead or other LSU-branded item. Many students have shown up for the giveaways, but not stayed for the actual game.
Trending News
The LSU men's basketball team went on to lose 80-66 against Mississippi State, which is now 11-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play, making them the No. 13 team in the 16-team SEC. The Tigers, as of Feb. 4, are the No. 14 team in the league with a 14-8 overall record and a 2-7 SEC record.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Inmate dead at Angola, another inmate arrested on murder charges
-
One hurt in shooting near corner of Napoleon Street and Myrtle Avenue
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Diversion sets sail for 31st annual Mardi...
-
Acadian Ambulance to be stationed at Mardi Gras parades prepared for minor,...
-
Black History Month: Check out these Black-owned restaurants around the capital city