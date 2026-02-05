New Roads Police officer arrested, allegedly selling drugs in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - A New Roads Police officer was arrested for selling Oxycodone pills to a confidential informant (CI) for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

EBRSO said a CI told deputies that they had bought both Oxycodone and Xanax from 44-year-old Quincy Lathers, a New Roads Police officer who lives in Denham Springs. They said the deal happened while Lathers was wearing a New Roads Police Department uniform.

Following the tip, EBRSO set up a controlled buy, and Lathers allegedly sold the informant 50 Oxycodone pills while deputies were conducting surveillance.

Deputies stopped Lathers after the alleged drug deal and found the money that was used in the transaction, New Roads Police body armor, a police badge, and a gun.

Lathers told deputies that he sold the pills for a man called "uncle," and he was going to bring the money back to him after the exchange.

After taking Lathers into custody, deputies searched his home and found $3,800 in cash, promethazine and a rifle.

Lathers was booked into jail for the distribution of a Schedule II drug and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

WBRZ has reached out to New Roads Police Chief Lewis Hamilton, who has not returned our calls.

On Wednesday, New Roads Officer John Chambliss submitted his resignation following an alleged improper arrest.