Saints quarterback Drew Brees named to Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 class

NEW ORLEANS - Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees made the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Brees, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2006 after shoulder surgery from an injury he sustained playing quarterback for the San Diego Chargers, became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history throughout his 15 year career with the black and gold.

Brees holds the record for completion percentage in a season after completing 74.4% of his passes in 2018. He is also second all-time in passing completions (10,551), passing touchdowns (571) and passing yards (80,358).

He would also earn Super Bowl MVP in 2010 after the Saints' win over the Indianapolis Colts.