Florida-real estate company buys downtown Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

2 hours 13 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 12:43 PM February 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center in downtown Baton Rouge has been sold to a Florida-based company, court records filed Wednesday say. 

According to records, Northshore Development bought the Lafayette Street hotel from Ohio-based Rockbridge Capital. 

Northshore applied for a $53.4 million loan to finance the purchase of the 291-room hotel.

