Southeastern Conference announces revenue distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - On Thursday, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced revenue distribution of over $1 billion to all member schools.

Each of the 16 universities in the SEC will receive a portion of $1.03 billion from the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

For more from the official statement from the SEC:

This represents an increase of more than $200 million compared to 2023-24, during which the conference distributed $808.4 million.

“The SEC’s annual revenue sharing allows member universities to support elite athletics programs, including sustained and meaningful investment in women’s and Olympic sports that enhances opportunities and strengthens resources, while advancing the academic and athletic aspirations of thousands of student-athletes,” Sankey said.

“As college athletics continues to undergo significant change, SEC universities are well positioned to deliver new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to offer a transformative, life-changing college experience, including debt-free education and comprehensive support in coaching, training, academics, healthcare, mental wellness, nutrition, life skills, and post-eligibility medical coverage.”

The total distribution includes $37.4 million retained by universities that participated in 2024-25 College Football Playoff and bowl games.

The amount distributed from the conference office, including bowl revenue retained by participants, averaged $72.4 million for schools with full year financial participation. The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, which joined the conference in July of 2024, received distributions of $2.6 million and $12.1 million respectively related to CFP and bowl participation and designated NCAA funds.

The $72.4 million per school average is approximately $18.6 million above the 2023-24 average of $53.8 million per school for members with full year participation.

The total for the 14 schools receiving a full revenue share is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, and NCAA Championships.