Lafayette man, daughters sentenced to prison time for stealing $500k from federal assistance program

LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette man and his daughters were sentenced to prison time for stealing $500,000 from a federal nutrition assistance program.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that 64-year-old Brian Paul Desormeaux, 38-year-old Amy Desormeaux Hernandez and 35-year-old Lenzi Desormeaux Babineaux defrauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Child and Adult Care Food Program of half a million dollars.

Desormeaux, the former executive director of the nonprofit Regional Nutrition Assistance, Inc., and his daughters submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims.

“The Desormeauxs stole half a million dollars of money that was allocated to help hungry children and adults in Louisiana, and we will not tolerate that criminal behavior," said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

Desormeaux was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison. His daughters were sentenced to one year and one day.