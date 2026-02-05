2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships

BATON ROUGE - Southern University bowling has won back-to-back-to-back SWAC Championships, and they're after more.

The Jags are led by sixth-year head coach Barry Doyle who says the buy-in of his team is what led them to success.

"I am enjoying this year about as much as I did the first year. They know what Southern Bowling is about and everyday they just want to get better. They beat me to practice. I've shown them the rings, the trophies. They're like 'all right,' and I think they know what the culture is so they're just taking on the task," Doyle said.

This year's team is rather young with four freshmen, one sophomore and one senior. However, the standard remains the same and winning championships have become the expectation.

When senior Darian Mobley transferred to the Bluff last season, it was a bit of an adjustment, but her relationships with the tight-knit team made things easier. Now, Southern uses their team's bond to work together for more wins.

"Just being in a new environment, coming into a new team that was winning and trying to find my way in a new program. Luckily I met the best of girls and it made it just such a Southern experience. Just a unique experience that I hope we get to continue on," Mobley said.

Southern is in the home-stretch of their season with the SWAC Championships ahead in late March.

The Jags are competing in the SWAC East Round Up in Huntsville, Ala. this weekend, but will host the Southern Queens tournament next week at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.