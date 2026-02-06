2une In Previews: Activist, author Blonka Mack visiting BR on financial literacy education tour

52°
Activist, author Blonka Mack visiting BR on financial literacy education tour

Friday, February 06 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Author and activist Blonka Mack is visiting Baton Rouge with her Blonka Movement 4:44 Financial Literacy World Tour. 

Mack and her son E’Lon King visited 2une In on Friday to discuss how she is bringing financial literacy classes to ten schools in ten states, including one in Baton Rouge that will be announced at a later date. 

The tour is done in partnership with Roc Nation and Jay-Z's alma mater in Brooklyn, NYC, George Westinghouse CTEHS.

