LSU women's basketball fall in a rematch with Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - No. 5 LSU women's basketball fell 77-64 to No. 4 Texas in a rematch from earlier this season.
The Tigers started strong with a four-point lead after the first quarter. However, nine first half turnovers played a big role to the Tigers eventually losing the lead. The Longhorns came back in the second quarter to lead 40-36 at halftime.
In the second half, LSU uncharacteristically struggled to score the ball. They made just 10 shots on 24 attempts from the floor. The Tigers also finished the night with 18 turnovers.
LSU was led by Mikaylah Williams who finished with 20 points, but Williams also had 5 turnovers.
The Tigers fall to 21-3 on the season and 7-3 in SEC play. They will travel to face Auburn on Sunday at 1 p.m.
