LSU fined $250k after fans storm field following overtime Ole Miss win; fine to be paid to Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE—The SEC announced that LSU is being fined $250,000 after fans stormed the field following the Tigers' overtime win over Ole Miss during Homecoming.

Ole Miss will be paid the fine due to a new policy, the conference said Sunday.

The revised policy, adopted by the conference at SEC Spring Meetings in 2023, says that schools should limit access to the field to official personnel only.

"For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area," the policy states.

Penalties range from $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for third and subsequent offenses, the SEC added.

LSU field storm madness!



Find and tag yourself or others pic.twitter.com/Md7EcPvZ3p — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) October 13, 2024

Since the new policy changes, LSU fans took the Pete Maravich Assembly Center's court after a 75-74 men's basketball win over Kentucky in February. This would have been the first offense that led to the Ole Miss win being a second.

LSU fans have a history of storming Tiger Stadium's field against Ole Miss. They did it in 2022 when the Tigers won 45-20. LSU was fined $250,000 after that game.

A few weeks later, fans also stormed the field in a 32-31 win over Alabama. The school was once again fined $250,000 for this game.

Before this, LSU was last fined in 2018 after a win over Georgia.

The fine came a week after the SEC fined both Vanderbilt and Arkansas for their fans rushing the field after wins against Alabama and Tennessee, respectively. Vanderbilt's fans tore down the goal post and carried it over three miles before depositing it into the Cumberland River.

According to the SEC, the policy to fine schools after fans storm the field was adopted in 2004 and financial penalties were increased in 2015 and again in 2023.

Before the 2023 policy change, fines levied against the offending school were deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.