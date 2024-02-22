61°
Fans storm court after LSU Men's Basketball beats Kentucky 75-74

9 hours 58 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2024 Feb 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 10:30 PM February 21, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU defeated No. 17 Kentucky 75-74 at home off a buzzer-beater from Tyrell Ward Wednesday night.

Kentucky took a one-point lead with 12.4 seconds left and the Tigers had one timeout remaining.

Head coach Matt McMahon did not call a timeout as Jordan Wright drove to the basket but as he was surrounded by Kentucky defenders, he passed it to Ward who made the finish at the buzzer.

Ward and Wright led the team statistically. Ward scored 17 points and had two rebounds and one assist. Wright scored 13 points and had four rebounds and four assists.

This is the second straight win over a top-25 team for Matt McMahon's squad after defeating No. 11 South Carolina last Saturday.

After the final shot was made, students and fans stormed the court. LSU is expecting a six-figure fine from the Southeastern Conference as a result of the celebration. 

LSU plays Mississippi State at home Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

