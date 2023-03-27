LSU fans invited to Final Four send-off for women's basketball team Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - LSU is inviting fans to help send off the women's basketball team in style before their Final Four appearance.

The university says the celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of the PMAC, between the stadium's exterior ramps. Fans who want to attend can park in lot 404, in front of Tiger Stadium's gate six.

The Final Send Off



Join the Tigers on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT on the south pad of the PMAC to send them to the Final Four in Dallas!



?? https://t.co/u16wVojvEf pic.twitter.com/GY2YlXCHai — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 27, 2023

The team will leave for Dallas, Texas that afternoon for its first Final Four appearance since 2008. The Tigers will play Friday, with the opponent and time slot being decided later Monday.