64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy taken by Minnesota Vikings in 2023 NFL Draft

4 hours 17 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, April 29 2023 Apr 29, 2023 April 29, 2023 1:44 PM April 29, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BATON ROUGE - Former U-High and LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy is the fourth Tiger to be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Roy was taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the 141 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He had 13 tackles for loss and four sacks at LSU.

Trending News

Roy is the fourth Tiger to be taken, after BJ Ojulari, Anthony Bradford, and Jay Ward.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days