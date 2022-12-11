64°
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari declares for NFL Draft

Sunday, December 11 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Saturday's rumor is now Sunday's reality: LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari announced that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

After receiving the No. 18 before the season, the Marietta, Georgia native had arguably one of his best in the purple and gold. Registering a career high in total tackles and solo tackles, he ended his career with 16.5 sacks.

He is projected to be an early round pick, potentially sneaking into the first round.

