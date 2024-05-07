79°
LSU defeats Northwestern State 6-5 in tight game

Tuesday, May 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU narrowly escaped with a 6-5 victory over Northwestern State Tuesday night after a back-and-forth game.

LSU trailed by one going into the bottom of the eight inning, but a Jared Jones 2 RBI home run gave the Tigers the lead to close out the game.

LSU faces Alabama in Tuscaloosa Friday at 6 p.m.

