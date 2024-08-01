Latest Weather Blog
LSU cornerback suspended for video voyeurism investigation back on team; charge remains
BATON ROUGE — LSU said Thursday it had reinstated cornerback Javien Toviano to the football team while he still faces a video voyeurism charge.
Coach Brian Kelly said Toviano was present as LSU opened practice Thursday.
"He's back in football activities, and we'll kind of get him going again, back in the mix," Kelly said. "Obviously, he's going to be a competitive player for us. He played for us last year, and we'll get him going as he works through his legal matters."
The East Baton Rouge Parish court docket showed that Toviano still faces a video voyeurism charge. The 19-year-old from Arlington, Texas, is accused of recording himself having sex with a woman without her consent, using a camera built into a clock.
The player hired a new lawyer this week. The lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
