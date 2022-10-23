82°
LSU comes in at #18 in latest AP Polls following big win against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #18 following their upset win over Ole Miss.
The Tigers were briefly ranked #25 earlier this season before dropping out the ranks after a blowout loss to #3 Tennessee. Since then, LSU has found a rhythm, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.
They'll have a bye week before taking on #6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
POLL ALERT: LSU moves back into AP poll at No. 18, No. 25 South Carolina enters rankings as top six holds firm.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 23, 2022
See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiB0CJ pic.twitter.com/wrszIZYt7A
