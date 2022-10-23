82°
LSU comes in at #18 in latest AP Polls following big win against Ole Miss

2 hours 58 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, October 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #18 following their upset win over Ole Miss.

The Tigers were briefly ranked #25 earlier this season before dropping out the ranks after a blowout loss to #3 Tennessee. Since then, LSU has found a rhythm, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.

They'll have a bye week before taking on #6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

