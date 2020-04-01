LSU coach Ed Orgeron files for divorce after 23 years of marriage

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron has filed for divorce from his wife Kelly after 23 years.

Coach 'O' filed the divorce petition Feb. 26 in the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court. The petition states he and his wife separated Feb. 24 and have lived separately without reconciliation since that date, nola.com reports.

They were married Feb. 19, 1997, and have twins, Parker and Cody Orgeron, that were born Feb. 9, 1998, the petition states.

Orgeron says he is entitled to have the exclusive use and occupancy of the former couple's home in Baton Rouge, and he is not opposed to Kelly Orgeron being granted exclusive use and occupancy to their Mandeville home, that is, “until such time as the community property is settled either by conventional agreement or judicial partition.”