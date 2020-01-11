LSU coach Ed Orgeron earns Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

Video: LSUfootball

NEW ORLEANS - Coach "O" was awarded the Eddie Robinson Award Saturday night at Sazerac House on Canal Street.

The Eddie Robinson Award is presented annually by the Football Writers Association of America a couple of days before the National Championship game.

Orgeron, who is from Larose, is the first Louisiana native to win the award in the name of Robinson, who was also a Louisiana native. Robinson was a big LSU fan; he used to work at Tiger Stadium just to watch LSU play, because African Americans were not allowed in the stadium at that time. Robinson's love for football has led him to become known as one of the most successful coaches in college football history. After 56 years of coaching at Grambling State University Robinson retired with an overall record of 408 wins, 165 losses, and 15 ties. Robinson's 408 wins has set a record in the NCAA’s benchmark for wins in Division I.