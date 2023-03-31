LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship

DALLAS - The was down by nine in the second half to Virginia Tech. But the Tigers came back, outscoring the Hookies by 16 late in the quarter to head to their first ever national championship in program history.

The championship will air Sunday on WBRZ.

LSU relied on their veterans during Friday's contest as Alexis Morris, Angel Reese, and LaDazhia Williams were the only Tigers to score in double figures.

The Hokies led by as many as 12 in the third quarter, and it seemed like they were controlling the game. But big buckets by Alexis Morris and Angel Reese turned the tide.

Morris finished with 27 points, while Reese had her 33rd double-double finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU will now play the winner of South Carolina and Iowa for the national championship on WBRZ Sunday.