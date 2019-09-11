LSU bats wake up late in 10-3 win over Grambling

Baton Rouge, LA - After trailing 3-1 early Tuesday night, the LSU lineup lifted off for 9 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to win in comeback fashion 10-3 over Grambling.

Bryce Jordan's 3-run homer in the sixth ignited two more longballs for LSU with Hal Hughes and Austin Bain as the Tigers rallied for a dominating win at the plate.

Ma’Khail Hilliard got the win on the mound for LSU after pitching four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just three hits on the night.

“After Bryce hit the home run in the sixth inning, I thought our team really loosened up,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Then we were able to tack on some more runs as we had some great at-bats late in the game. This game was very stressful for the first five innings, but we played really good ball in the last four innings and pitched well.”

The Tigers travel to Hammond Wednesday night to take on Southeastern at 6 p.m. where Nick Bush will start for LSU.