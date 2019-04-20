Latest Weather Blog
LSU bats explode past Florida in game two, 13-1
BATON ROUGE - One night after getting embarrassed by an unranked Florida team, the LSU bats returned the favor and exploded for 13 runs in Friday night's 13-1 win to even the series.
Freshman phenom Cole Henry proved why he might be the next "best thing" at LSU. The right-hander carved through the Gators lineup striking out a career-high 12 batters. He had 16-of-21 first pitch strikes and only allowed one run in 5.1 innings of work. LSU’s prior season high was nine strikeouts by Henry and Zack Hess.
On a windy night at the Box, the bats erupted for 16 total hits. Eight LSU players had hits, and seven drove in runs. Cade Beloso stayed hot with a 3-for-5 night at the plate. Daniel Cabrera also homered on Friday and added four RBI.
Mama, @cade_beloso crushed it
??: https://t.co/M8zgyHFs1T pic.twitter.com/47YUlbKR68
Records: LSU (25-15, 10-7 SEC); Florida (26-15, 7-10 SEC)
What’s next: The Tigers will lean on Eric Walker in Saturday's rubber match at 2 p.m.