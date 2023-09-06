93°
LSU basketball team selected to honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi during 2023 season

Wednesday, September 06 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Front Office Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU, along with five other college basketball teams, was hand-selected to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, hand-picked LSU to be a "Mamba Program" for the 2023-24 basketball season. Duke, Kentucky, Oregon, UConn, and USC were also selected. 

The Mamba Programs will wear Kobe and Gigi's Nike shoes and, according to Front Office Sports, may wear the Kobe Sheath logo on their jerseys in the future. 

