LSU basketball drops 12th straight game, loses to Texas A&M 74-62

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their 12th straight game as Texas A&M came into Baton Rouge and snagged a 74-62 win.

The Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half, shooting 26% from the floor, and going 3 for 14 from deep.

But in the second half, the Tigers had some fight, winning the period 45-33. Adam Miller lead LSU with 18 points, and freshman Tyrell Ward added a career-high 15 points and 3 rebounds.

The Tigers are now 12-13 on the year and 1-11 in SEC. LSU will travel to face Georgia on Tuesday.