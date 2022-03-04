Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball wins thriller over Oklahoma in Houston
The LSU Tiger offense continued to grind all game and eventually broke through for a thrilling opening game 5-4 win over Oklahoma at the Shriner's College Classic in Houston on Friday night.
Jordan Thompson ended the extra-inning affair in the eleventh inning with a walk-off solo home run to give the Tigers their first signature win of the Jay Johnson era.
The Tigers were playing from behind for the entire game, but managed to catch up in critical times of the game as Cade Doughty came up clutch two different times in the game finishing 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI.
LSU didn't play a flawless game by any stretch as the Tigers committed three errors and left seven baserunners on the bags.
Trending News
The Tigers will face #1 ranked Texas on Saturday evening at 7pm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juban's Restaurant prepares for April 2022 grand reopening
-
Construction on I-10 smoother than the pavement
-
Outdated technology no longer works; medical alert company trying to reach customers
-
Fisherman rescues person who fell from Basin Bridge after wreck on I-10
-
Crawfish prices higher than normal on first Friday of Lent
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...