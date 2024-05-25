86°
LSU baseball wins SEC Tournament Semifinal 12-11 versus South Carolina after walk off home run in extra innings

Saturday, May 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball defeated South Carolina 12-11 after a walk-off home run to clinch an appearance in the SEC Tournament Finals.

Down 10-9 in the ninth, Paxton Kling reached home to tie the game after an Alex Milazzo bunt led to an error by the third baseman. That tied the game and led the Tigers to extra innings.

In the tenth, South Carolina took the 11-10 lead on a controversial play where officials ruled a South Carolina player reached on a catcher's interference. LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson was ejected after the Tigers disagreed with the referees' ruling and how the new ruling overturned an initial call that the runner was out.

A Steven Milam two-run walk-off homer, however, clinched the Tigers' victory in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Tigers will face Vanderbilt or Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship Sunday at 2 p.m.

