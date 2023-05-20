LSU baseball will be 3 seed in the SEC Tournament; first game on Wednesday

HOOVER, AL - LSU is the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, and will play its first game at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday against either No. 6 seed South Carolina or No. 11 seed Georgia.

The No. 3 SEC Tournament seed is LSU’s highest since the 2017 Tigers were the No. 1 seed in the event.

The Tournament times are below:

Tuesday, May 23

Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) - #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia [SEC Network]

Game 2 (TBD) - #7 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas A&M [SEC Network]

Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) - #8 Kentucky vs. #9 Alabama [SEC Network]

Game 4 (TBD) - #5 Auburn vs. #12 Missouri [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 24

Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) - #3 LSU vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 (TBD) - #2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) - #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 (TBD) - #4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 25

Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 (TBD) - Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 (TBD) - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 26

Game 13 (3 p.m.) - Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 (TBD) - Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 27

Game 15 (Noon) - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 ( TBD) - Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 28

Game 17 (2 p.m.) - Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]