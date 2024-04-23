LSU baseball welcomes Nicholls to Baton Rouge for midweek matchup

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is back in action Tuesday night against Nicholls.

The Tigers, who are 20-3 in non-conference play this season, host the Colonels at 6:30 p.m.

Nicholls is 27-14 overall and 10-5 in the Southland Conference this season. LSU (25-16) is coming off their first SEC series win of the season over the weekend at Missouri.

LSU coach Jay Johnson did not announce a starting pitcher at Monday's press conference.