LSU baseball takes series over No. 8 Florida with 11-2 outburst on Sunday

3 hours 22 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, March 27 2022 Mar 27, 2022 March 27, 2022 5:29 PM March 27, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

He's designated to hit for a reason. Tiger DH Brayden Jobert drove in five runs with two homers Sunday, and freshman right-handers Samuel Dutton and Grant Taylor combined to limit Florida to two runs as the Tigers posted an 11-2 win over the Gators at Florida Ballpark.

The Tigers improved to 17-7 overall, 3-3 in the SEC, while Florida fell to 17-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

“It’s a great accomplishment for our team against a great program,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought we attacked at the plate over the last two days, and we had great effort on the mound today and all weekend. We had a bunch of quality at-bats and stuck to our plan against a really good pitching staff.”

The story within the story is the eight hit batters by Florida pitchers. Jordan Thompson and Gavin Dugas hit multiple times, with Dugas championing everyone with three.

“When our team attacks the game with confidence and aggressiveness, they can play closer to the best version of themselves,” Johnson said. “It’s about re-committing each game to do that, and if they can, they can accomplish great things.”

