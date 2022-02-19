52°
LSU baseball takes series over Maine with 17 run outburst in game two

After 13 runs in the series opener, LSU baseball won the series 17-8 in game two behind Cade Doughty's 5 RBI and Jacob Berry's two homeruns. Tigers

Sophomore Javin Coleman earned the win pitching three innings and recording three strikeouts, one hit, one run, and no walks.

