LSU baseball sweeps Tennessee to finish series

KNOXVILLE – The LSU baseball team finished with a full sweep against SEC opponent Tennessee Sunday afternoon.

With the 10-7 win in game three, the Tigers extended its winning streak to eight games and improved to 36-16 overall season record (17-10 in Southeastern Conference play).

Rightfielder Antoine Duplantis and designated hitter Bryce Jordan together drove six runs to lead the Tigers to a 10-7 victory.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said the win Sunday keeps the team’s goals within reach.

“Completing a sweep in the SEC is a very difficult task, but we came to the park today determined to finish the job,” Mainieri said. “We swung the bats well to take the lead, and when Tennessee came back to tie the game, we responded in a big way.”

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge Tuesday to host Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.