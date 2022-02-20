LSU baseball sweeps Maine in emphatic fashion Sunday with 21-6 win

Any thoughts of LSU baseball slowing down after the first two games against Maine that featured 30 runs were quickly squandered on Sunday. The Tigers scored 11 runs over the first two innings, leading to a 21-6 Sunday sweep of the Maine Black Bears inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Through three games, LSU has scored 51 runs, surpassing the 1996 team’s mark of 45 in a series against Western Kentucky.

Sophomore Ty Floyd got the start for the Tigers and earned his first win of the season, pitching five innings, while giving up one run on two hits. Floyd tallied eight strikeouts in his season’s debut.

The Tigers travel to Ruston to take on Louisiana Tech Wednesday in Pat Patterson Park for their first midweek matchup of the year.