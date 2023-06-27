LSU baseball shares photo of trophy travelling in style

BATON ROUGE - When you work all year to achieve a goal, the spoils get to travel in style.

The LSU National Championship Baseball Team shared this photo Tuesday of the team -- and its trophy -- headed home to Baton Rouge.

The World Series hardware is strapped into a seat between Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews for the charter flight out of Omaha.

The Tigers will make a brief celebratory appearance at Alex Box Stadium upon their return. That was set for 1:30 p.m., but a travel delay pushed the anticipated start time to at least 2:30 p.m.

A larger celebration is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The event is expected to last for approximately one hour.